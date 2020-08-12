Half Year 2020 QBE Insurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Patrick Regan - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our half year results presentation. Our first priority in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic was to ensure that all of our people were safe and healthy; and secondly, ensuring that all of our people could successfully work from home and continue to serve our customers. And overall, this worked remarkably well. Literally overnight, we transitioned almost all of QBE's entire workforce to work from home across all of our hundreds of global locations, including our shared service centers in the Philippines, which were previously thought to have little work-from-home capability. Much of that transition is a testament to our operations teams, our IT teams, our human resources teams and our leadership teams across the globe.



But it also reflects the investments we've made in technology and collaboration tools over the last 2 years. That's given us technologies such as Microsoft Teams; virtual desktop infrastructure, VDIs, in the cloud; along with increased network capacity and