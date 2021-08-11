Half Year 2021 QBE Insurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to QBE's 2021 interim results briefing. My name is Tony Jackson, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. This morning, you'll hear from our interim Group CEO, Richard Pryce, who will be presenting from London; and our group CFO, Inder Singh, who is presenting from Sydney. We'll then open up to Q&A. Before I hand over to Richard though, I just remind everyone that you cannot ask questions if you dialed in over the phone. And with that, I'll hand over to Richard.



Richard Vaughan Pryce - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Interim Group CEO



Thanks, Tony. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for QBE's 2021 Half Year Results Presentation. I'll start by discussing the key features of the result, provide more granular detail on the current pricing environment and the implications for premium growth and margin expansion before handing over to Inder to talk through the details of the financials.



I will then close with our priorities for the second half of the year before opening up for Q&A. So if we move to Slide 3.