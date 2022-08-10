Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Andrew Horton - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for QBE's 2022 Half Year Results Presentation. Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the many lands on which we meet today and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. I pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging and extend this respect to any First Nations people joining us today.
For today's briefing, I'll commence with an update on our strategic priorities, after which I'll discuss the key features of the result before handing over to Inder to talk through the detail of our financials. Before Q&A, I plan to circle back and provide a strategy update on our North American division, after which I'll conclude with some updated comments on our full year 2022 outlook.
I wanted to open with a quick refresh on our strategy. Since launching the new purpose of vision and strategic priorities at the beginning of the year, I've been excited to see such a positive response across the
Half Year 2022 QBE Insurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
