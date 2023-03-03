Full Year 2022 Rightmove PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Mar 03, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Andrew Fisher - Rightmove plc - Chair



Good morning, everyone. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Andrew Fisher. I have the great privilege to be Chair of Rightmove. And welcome, and thank you for joining us in -- for the 2022 Results Q&A. As most of you will be aware, in fact, probably all of you today is Peter's last results presentation for Rightmove. And for the past 17 years and actually the last six years as our CEO, Peter has continued to lead our success as a business for which we want to recognize and thank him this morning. I'd also like to thank you for the support and the collaboration that you provided to both Peter and the whole team at Rightmove. And I'm also extremely delighted to welcome Johan Svanstrom, who, as of Monday, will officially succeed Peter as our CEO.



So without further ado, Peter, for the very last time, over to you.



Peter Brooks-Johnson - Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone. Hopefully, you've had a chance to see the presentation. I thought maybe I