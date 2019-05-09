Rio Tinto Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT

Simon Robert Thompson - Rio Tinto Group - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, both here in Perth and those of you joining us on the webcast, and welcome to the 2019 Rio Tinto Annual General Meeting.



We start as always with safety, our top priority. So please pay attention to this short safety announcement.



(presentation)



In the same way that safety is of critical importance to our business, so too is a deep respect for the communities that host our operations around the world. With this in mind, it gives me great pleasure to introduce Barry McGuire and [Johnny Gartlet,] both of whom are senior elders of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation, the traditional owners of the land on which we are fortunate to be gathered today.



Barry McGuire -



Good morning, Rio Tinto, and can I start by thanking the Board and to all your members of the organization for including a welcome to country.



As a part of safety for us as aboriginal people, the way that we have gathered on our lands over thousands and thousands of years, welcome to