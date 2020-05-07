Rio Tinto Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Simon Robert Thompson - Rio Tinto Group - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Rio Tinto Limited, and thank you all for joining us today. My name is Simon Thompson, and I'm the Chairman of Rio Tinto.



We live in strange and uncertain times. So let me start by explaining the changes that we've made to this year's AGM as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As you all know, the Australian government has taken a number of measures to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, including requiring people to stay at home, except in limited circumstances, and placing restrictions on public gatherings. We fully support these measures to protect our public health, but they do unfortunately mean that it's not possible for us to hold our AGM in the normal way. Instead, we are conducting this year's AGM as a virtual meeting.



We recognize that this event provides you, the owners of our company, with an opportunity to hold the Board to account. It's also an important opportunity for us to talk to and hear from