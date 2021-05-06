Rio Tinto Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Simon Robert Thompson - Rio Tinto Limited - Chairman



Well, good afternoon to everyone here in Perth and to those joining us online. My name is Simon Thompson, and I'm the Chairman of Rio Tinto. It's my pleasure to welcome you to Rio Tinto Limited's 2021 Annual General Meeting.



We start, as always, with safety -- our top priority. So please pay attention to the short safety announcement.



Simon Robert Thompson - Rio Tinto Limited - Chairman



In the same way that safety is critically important to us, so too is our respect for the communities that host our operations around the world, particularly in the light of events at Juukan Gorge last year. So it gives me great pleasure to introduce Carol Innes of the Whadjuk people of Noongar nation, the Traditional Owners of the land on which we're fortunate to be gathered today.



Carol Innes -



Thank you, Simon. (foreign language)



I'm happy to be here with you today, as you have your reflective year, and I know it's been a difficult one for you