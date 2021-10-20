Rio Tinto PLC Investor Seminar (Virtual) Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Menno Gerard Cornelis Sanderse - Rio Tinto Group - Head of IR



Good morning, and good evening, everybody. Welcome to Rio Tinto's 2021 investor seminar. Today's meeting will be conducted in hybrid format. We have speakers online in Brisbane, Singapore, and Perth and physically here in London. There's also an audience here in London today. And thank you for those joining us here today. I understand many of you had to battle impossible public transport issues. And with a little bit of luck, of course, we will all see each other physically next time.



For those here in London a very brief safety induction. There are no scheduled fire alarms today. If you hear a fire or security alarm, leave the building by the nearest, safest fire exit. You can see those on both sides of the room here. Please do not use the lifts and follow the instructions from the fire warden to the muster point.



So with that out of the way, a couple of points of housekeeping for today. Can you please switch off your phone or turn it to silent. If you do need to take a call or use the restroom during the presentation, can