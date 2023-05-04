Rio Tinto Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Dominic Barton -



Well, good morning to everyone here in Perth, and also to those of you joining virtually, it's wonderful to be back in Western Australia. I also must say a special welcome to Sam Walsh. It's good to see you here with us.



As Chair of Rio Tinto, it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2023 Annual General Meeting. The first thing I'd like to do is acknowledge the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation on whose Traditional Lands I'm speaking from today, and I pay my respects to all Traditional Owners and Indigenous people that host our operations around the world. It also gives me great pleasure to introduce Robyn Collard and Tryse Rioli. Robyn is a Noongar woman from the Whadjuk and Ballardong groups, and she's joined by her grandson, a Noongar, Tiwi and Larrakia man.



(presentation)



Robyn Collard -



(foreign language) Hello, my name is Robyn Collard, and I bring the message deck of peace and harmony for today's meeting. I would like to acknowledge (inaudible) from across this land and from overseas. A very special welcome, Punmu, Larrakia, Minang,