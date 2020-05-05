Russel Metals Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to live teleconference of the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Russel Metals. Today's annual general meeting will be led by Mr. Jim Dinning, Chair of the Board; and will include remarks from Mr. John Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals.



I will now turn the meeting over to Mr. Dinning. Please go ahead, Mr. Dinning.



James Francis Dinning - Russel Metals Inc. - Independent Chair of the Board



Thank you, operator. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 91st Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Thanks to each of you for joining us by telephone today.



As the operator said, my name is Jim Dinning. I serve as the Chair of the Board of Russel Metals, and I will Chair today's meeting.



In these unusual times, we are, for the first time, holding our AGM practicing the ultimate in physical distancing. Welcome to what may be a new normal. So let me say a few words on the meeting format.



Once we complete the formal items of business, we