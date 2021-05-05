Q1 2021 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call for Russel Metals. Today's call will be hosted by Martin Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. John Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals. (Operator Instructions) I now would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Martin Juravsky, Please go ahead, sir.



Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Great. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I plan on providing a brief overview of the Q1 results. If you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides that are on our website and just go to the Investor Relations section of the website.







Let's start on Page 5 to give you an overview. The past 4 quarters have illustrated a full economic cycle, and it's important to note that our financial performance has been robust in both the challenging times and now in a