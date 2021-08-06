Q2 2021 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Great. Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. I plan on providing a brief overview on the Q2 results. If you want to follow along, I'll be using the slides that are on our website, just go to the Investor Relations section, and you can find it. If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statements on forward-looking information.



Let's begin on Page 5 to start with a bit of an overview. The results for the quarter were exceptionally strong and built on the back of a really strong Q1. The underlying