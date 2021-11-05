Q3 2021 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Great. Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. I plan on providing an overview of the Q3 results in addition to providing some additional details on yesterday's acquisition announcement related to Boyd Metals. If you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides that are on our website and just go to the Investor Relations conference call section. If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information.



So if we begin, let's go to Page 5 and just to give a context and a bit of an overview, the results for the quarter were exceptionally strong