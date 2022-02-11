Q4 2021 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2021 Year End and Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call for Russel Metals. Today's call will be hosted by Martin Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. John Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals Inc. Today's presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period. (Operator Instructions)



And I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Martin Juravsky. Please go ahead, sir.



Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Good morning, everyone. I plan on providing an overview of the Q4 and full year 2021 results. If you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides that are on our website, we just go to the Investor Relations section. If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information.



Before I go into detail, let me just put context around 2021 for a second. The financial results were incredibly strong by any basis of measure but equally as