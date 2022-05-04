Q1 2022 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Great. Thanks, Novi. Good morning, everyone. I plan on providing an overview of the Q1, 2022 results, and if you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides that are on our website, just go to the Investor Relations section.



If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information. Before I go into the detail on the quarter, let me put a little bit of a context around it for a second. We are really pleased with very strong start to the year. We've seen very good market conditions in terms of customer demand, our