Russel Metals Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to a live teleconference of the 93rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Russel Metals. Today's Annual General Meeting will be led by Mr. Jim Dinning, Chair of the Board. And I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Dinning. Please go ahead, sir.



James Francis Dinning - Russel Metals Inc. - Independent Chair of the Board



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 93rd Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Thanks to each of you for joining us on the phone today. My name is Jim Dinning, and I serve as Chair of the Board of Russel Metals, and I will serve as today's meeting Chair.



The notice calling this meeting was mailed to shareholders on 30 March, along with the information circular and our annual report. TSX Trust Company have submitted their report, and the Secretary of the meeting advises that a quorum is present, and this meeting is properly constituted to conduct business. With that, we will move through the formal business of the meeting.



The first