Q2 2022 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Great. Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. I plan on providing an overview of the Q2 2022 results. And if you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides references that are on our website, and you can just go to the Investor Relations section.



If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information. Before I go into detail on the quarter, let me put a context around a few things. The strong financial performance that we realized through most of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, continued into Q2 of