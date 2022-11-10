Q3 2022 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Terrific. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I plan on providing an overview of the Q3 2022 results. And if you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides that are on our website and just go into the Investor Relations section.



If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information. Before I go into detail, let me put a little context around the quarter. We were very pleased with how our business segments performed. There's obviously been a fair amount of uncertainty in the broader economy of late, but our operating units showed