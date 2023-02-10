Q4 2022 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Year-end and Fourth Quarter Results for Russel Metals. Today's call will be hosted by Mr. Martin Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. John Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals Inc. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Martin Juravsky. Please go ahead, sir.



Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Great. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'll provide an overview of the Q4 2022 results. And if you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides to reference that are on our website and just go to the Investor Relations section. If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information. So let me start with a little perspective on the quarter in 2022 as a whole. In 2022, we generated record revenues of a little over $5 billion and EBITDA of $579 million. Our EBITDA and net income were the second highest in the company's history