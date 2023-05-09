Q1 2023 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Russel Metals. Today's call will be hosted by Martin Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. John Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals Inc. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the meeting over to Mr. Martin Juravsky. Please go ahead, sir.



Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Great. Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. I plan on providing an overview of the Q1 2023 results. And if you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides that are on our website and just go to the Investor Relations section. If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information.



So let me begin with just a little bit of perspective on the quarter before I go into the detail. In Q1, we were very pleased with the financial results as we saw a pickup in performance across our business units. In addition, we advanced a number of internal