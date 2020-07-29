Q2 2020 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefano Cao - Saipem SpA - Former CEO & Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Saipem's First Half 2020 Results. I am joined today by Stefano Cavacini, our CFO; and Max Cominelli, our Head of Investor Relations. The 3 of us are in the same room, but our divisional CEOs are connected remotely from their offices. We are doing our best to ensure that the technology works, but since we are still relying on some mobile connection, please be patient if any issue arises during the call. As always, we will make sure that Max and his team will follow-up promptly after the call.



Last time we spoke was the 23rd of April, and most of us were in