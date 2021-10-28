Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Massimiliano Cominelli - Saipem SpA - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our virtual Capital Markets Day. My name is Max Cominelli, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Saipem Group. Our speakers for today are Mr. Francesco Caio, our CEO; and Mr. Antonio Paccioretti, our CFO. We are also joined at the venue by the heads of divisions, our General Counsel, Mario Colombo; and colleagues of Financial Planning and Reporting.



We will open today's session with a review of the 9 months 2021 results by our CFO, followed by the presentation of the new strategic plan by our CEO and financial targets by the CFO.



Today's presentation is available on our corporate website. After the presentation, we will have ample time to answer your questions in a Q&A session. We will take questions by phone first. And after that, we will also go through a selection of questions received from the webcast. Finally, let me remind you that this event is scheduled to end by 11:45 Italian time. And now let's begin.



(presentation)



Antonio Paccioretti - Saipem SpA