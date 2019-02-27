Q1 2019 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Rickard Gustafson - SAS AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you so much, and welcome, everyone, to this morning's call and our first quarter interim report. And we plan to follow our normal procedures, which means that I will start to give you the overview of the -- our quarter and give you some further insights into our strategic initiatives while then TorbjÃ¸rn will follow and give you more financial insights from the quarter. And I hope that you can follow us online on the pages as we go through them, and we'll try to prompt you clearly to the pages that we speak to.



So with no further ado, I think we'll dig into this, and I'll ask you then to flip to Page 2, highlights of the first quarter. I guess there's no surprise that the first quarter is seasonally the -- our weakest quarter, and we do report a rather significant loss, but I'd like to stress that is in line with our guidance from the fourth quarter.



We report a loss on earnings before tax at SEK 576 million, which is roughly SEK 300 million worse than the same period last year,