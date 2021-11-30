Nov 30, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SAS Interim Report Q4 2021. Today, I'm pleased to present Anko Van der Werff, President and CEO; and Magnus Ornberg, Executive Vice President and CFO. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Louise Bergstrom - SAS AB(publ)-VP of IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Louise Bergstrom and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations here at SAS. Today, I would like to welcome you to Scandinavian Airlines fourth quarter and year-end results presentation of 2021, which will be presented by our President and CEO, Mr. Anko Van der Werff, together with our CFO, Mr. Magnus Ornberg. Before we start, I would like to highlight that the information being given to you in this presentation today is a summary and should not be considered as advised or recommendations to investors or potential investors in relation to purchasing or selling securities.
Forward-looking statements presented to you today by Anko or Magnus, do not guarantee future results or developments and the actual
Q4 2021 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript
