Q4 2022 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the SAS Year-End Report of Q4 2022. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Louise Bergstrom. Please go ahead.



Louise Bergstrom - SAS AB(publ)-VP of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Louise Bergstrom, and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations here at SAS. Today, I would like to welcome you to Scandinavian Airlines fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 presentation, which will be presented to you by our President and CEO, Mr. Anko Van der Werff, together with our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Erno Hilden.



Before we start, I would like to highlight that the information being given to you in this presentation today is a summary and should not be considered as advice or recommendations to investors or potential investors in relation to purchasing or selling securities.



Forward-looking statements presented to you today by Anko or Erno do not guarantee future results or development, and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For