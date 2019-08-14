Half Year 2019 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Marco Gadola - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



So good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining us today for this conference on Straumann's 2019 first half results. As usual, the conference will include forward-looking statements, so please take note of the disclaimer on Slide 2 and in our press release.



As customary, I will give you a brief overview and Peter Hackel, our CFO, will share the business performance and financial details with you. After that, I will bring you up to date on recent key events, strategic initiatives and our full year guidance. Then we will look forward to answering your questions.

