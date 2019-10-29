Q3 2019 Straumann Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Marco Gadola, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Marco Gadola - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining the Straumann Group conference call on our 2019 9-months results. We are using the presentation that was published on our website this morning, and we kindly ask you to take careful note of the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements on Slide 2.



As usual, I will begin with the highlights; and then Peter Hackel, our CFO, will share the financial and performance details with you. I will follow with an update on our strategic progress together with the full year outlook. And after that, we will look