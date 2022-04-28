Q1 2022 Straumann Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Good morning, everyone. I am happy to welcome you, and thank you for joining this conference call about Straumann's first quarter results for 2022. I hope you, your families and colleagues are doing well.



We are living in challenging times. It is really distressing to see some of the stories from Ukraine and the uncertainties as a consequence of that. To make our contribution to the huge humanitarian relief effort that is needed, we made a donation of CHF 100,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross and donated implants with a market value of more than EUR 1 million to clinicians in Ukraine.



Measures around the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted in many countries in the first quarter, which gave us the opportunity to hold meetings face to face and meet some of you in person after a long time. However, local lockdowns came back in China, impacting business activities, adding further to the uncertainty created by the current geopolitical situation.



During this conference, we'll