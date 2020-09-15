Sep 15, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Timothy T. Goodnow - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the call. We're using the time today to update you on the Ascensia partnership, where we are, and importantly, where we expect to be. We announced the partnership approximately 1 month ago, and we have been actively working with Ascensia on the integration between the 2 businesses.



Before I begin, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning revenue and other future financial performance metrics. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which we believe are reasonable. However, these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance to differ from our current projections. Many