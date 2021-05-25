Senseonics Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Senseonics Holdings, Inc.



Before we get started, I would like to go over a few items so you know how to participate in today's meeting. (Operator Instructions)



Today's meeting is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Stephen DeFalco, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Senseonics Holdings, Inc.



Stephen P. DeFalco - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning. I'm Stephen DeFalco, and I'm serving as the Chairman of this Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. I'm very happy to welcome you to the Senseonics 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you the members of the Board and the management team who are here with us today. The other members of the Board joining the meeting today are: Dr. Steven Edelman; Edward Fiorentino; Dr. Timothy Goodnow; Dr. Francine Kaufman, Dr. Justin Klein; Douglas Prince; Anthony Raab; Douglas Roeder; and Robert Schumm.

