Mar 15, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Timothy T. Goodnow - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good evening to those joining us from the U.S., and good morning to those joining us from Japan. Welcome to the Eversense Investor and Analyst Day. Thank you for all your participation. My name is Tim Goodnow, and I serve as CEO for Senseonics.



As our partners Ascensia and PHC play an important role in helping us build the Eversense franchise and increase our sales, and with Eversense CGM being an important part of Ascensia and PHC's growth initiatives, Senseonics technology and development pipeline are important to PHC's plans. Therefore, we felt it would be valuable for our respective shareholders to get to hear from each of the partners in our collaboration to round out a fuller view of our aligned vision, our respective capabilities and our shared plans to grow Eversense.



In Senseonics, 2022 was a very productive year. We received both FDA approval and a CE Mark for our Eversense E3 180-day continuous glucose monitoring system. We launched the product globally with our commercial partners, Ascensia