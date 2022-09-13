Stora Enso Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 13, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



(presentation)



A very warm welcome to everyone. I'm delighted that you can join our 2022 Digital Capital Markets Day. Stora Enso's purpose, to do good for people and the planet, is more important now than ever before. Every day, we hear about the urgency to break our world's dependency on fossils and move towards renewable and circular solutions.



Our people, customers and our partners are all committed to this mission. And we firmly believe that everything that's made of fossil materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. This is what drives our growth opportunities, value creation and shapes our innovation agenda. Our products and solutions are renewable and circular, and the CO2 they replace and store helps to mitigate climate change for a sustainable and renewable future for all.



Before we go deeper into the presentation, let's take a look at today's agenda. I will start by giving you an overview of our overall progress, performance and strategic direction. We will then continue by diving into our growth businesses,