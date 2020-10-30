Sernova Corp At TSX Life Sciences Investor Day Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / NTS GMT

Philip Toleikis - Sernova Corp. - President & CEO



I'm Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and CEO of Sernova Corp. Sernova is a publicly traded, clinical-stage, regenerative medicine therapeutics company. Type 1 diabetes is our first clinical application and we have an active Phase II clinical trial ongoing at the University of Chicago that I will be speaking about today.



In addition, we have two other programs that we have strong proof-of-concept data pre-clinically. These include hemophilia A, which is a chronic bleeding disorder in patients and also, hypothyroid disease. And this is a treatment for patients that are having their thyroid gland removed and have to be on chronic medications every day for the rest of their lives.



Our approach involves a -- three technologies that we put together in a very simple kind of approach. The first is a Cell Pouch, which is a medical device, about three-quarters the size of a business card that is placed deep under the skin and it forms an organ-like environment for therapeutic cells after a couple of weeks. We then place therapeutic cells, which then