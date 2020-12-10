Sernova Corp CEO Roadshow Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Mike Elliott - CEO Roadshow Media, Inc. - Moderator



Hi, I'm Mike Elliott, and you're watching CEO Roadshow. Today, we're joined by Dr. Philip Toleikis, President, and CEO of Sernova, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. Their stock trades on the TSX-V under SVA and on the OTCQB under SEOVF and also the FSE under PSH. So, those tickers are printed across the bottom of your screen, so refer to those if you want to look them up.



Questions and Answers:

- CEO Roadshow Media, Inc. - ModeratorGood afternoon, Dr. Toleikis, and welcome to the show.- Sernova Corp. - President, CEOGood afternoon, and very pleased to be here.- CEO Roadshow Media, Inc. - ModeratorSo to start off, what is Sernova's technology and how can it become a functional cure for people with chronic diseases?- Sernova Corp. - President, CEOAs you know, this is a regenerative medicine