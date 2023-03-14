Mar 14, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Shaymus Contorno - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome to the next session of Oppenheimer's Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Shaymus Contorno from the medtech research team. Next up, we're pleased to have CEO, Phil Toleikis, from Sernova for a presentation.



With that, I'll turn it over to you Phil. I'll resurface with about five minutes left for some Q&A. And, to you.



Phil Toleikis - Sernova Corp. - President & CEO



Thank you very much and good to be here today. So Sernova is a cell therapeutics company, and we're at the clinical stage. And our goal is to provide functional cures for a number of chronic serious diseases. We are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SVA, where most of our shares are trading. But we're also on the OTCQB under the symbol SEOVF. And we have aspirations in the near future to be listing on NASDAQ. Please be aware of the forward-looking statements.



So Sernova is a cell therapeutics company and what we are working on is treatment of high-maintenance, lifelong