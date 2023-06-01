Sernova Corp Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med 2023 Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / NTS GMT

Philip Toleikis - Sernova Corp. - President & CEO



Thanks very much for the opportunity to speak today. So Sernova is a publicly traded company. We are listed on the TSX up in Canada, on the OTCQB under SEOVF in the United States. And we have aspirations for Nasdaq at the right time. And we're also listed on the Xetra under PSH. And we are a clinical-stage company. These are our forward-looking statements.



So what is Sernova doing? So we are a cell therapeutic company and we're looking at treating and finding a functional cure for lifelong conditions where patients are having to take injections of medications on a daily basis. And we have what we call our Cell Pouch System and this provides the potential for a functional cure for these chronic diseases.



The Cell Pouch itself is an implantable device, and we'll talk about that in a few minutes. And this is for the placement of immune-protected therapeutic cells. And what is really important about our device, and devices in general, is that if you want to have a device that can have therapeutic cells, you have to make sure that there's no