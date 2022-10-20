Q3 2022 Schindler Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Marco Knuchel - Schindler Holding AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call for results as of September 30, 2022. My name is Marco Knuchel, I'm heading Investor Relations at Schindler. I'm here together with Silvio Napoli, our Chairman and CEO; and Carla De Geyseleer, our CFO. Silvio will provide an overview of recent developments and update on the Top Speed 23 program as well as on our priorities, and Carla will then lead us through the financials.



After the presentation, we are happy to take your questions. Marco Hasler, the Head Area Controlling at Schindler will be present for