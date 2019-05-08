Siemens AG Capital Market Day Vision 2020+ Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Sabine Reichel - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Capital Market Day Vision 2020+ from our headquarter in Munich. A warm welcome also to everyone watching us on the webcast. My name is Sabine Reichel, Head of Investor Relations.



It's quite an exciting day ahead of us. Yesterday evening, we already announced the plans to spin gas and power. This morning, we also announced strong Q2 figures, ahead of market expectations. And today, you will have the opportunity to learn how Siemens will be even stronger and more focused. Let's take a look at the agenda.



We will start with Joe Kaeser followed by Ralf Thomas. Then our 3 operating companies, Gas and Power, Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries will present their plans for further value creation. There will be, of course, also enough time for Q&A throughout the day, and we will plan to finish around 3:30 p.m. for the ones here in Munich, then we will also have breakout sessions from 4:00 to 6:00, and then we'll go to dinner right afterwards. Let me now give you also some