Full Year 2019 Siemens AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Siemens 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host today, Mrs. Sabine Reichel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.



Sabine Reichel - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome also from my side. Thank you for being so patient. We just came back from the press conference.



The earnings release in today's presentation were published at 7 a.m. this morning. You can find, as always, everything on our Investor Relations website.



Our President and CEO, Joe Kaeser; as well as our CFO,