Q2 2020 Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you very much for participating in the Sumitomo Chemical conference call for fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results.



First, Sumitomo Chemical's Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Mr. Shigemori will give a briefing on fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results. And later, he will be joined by Mr. Sasaki, the Executive Officer, to take questions.



Before we begin the conference, let me give you some reminders. In the briefing, future projections based on current forecast may be provided. But please be informed that they involve risk and uncertainty. We ask that you be aware that sometimes the actual results may differ greatly from projections.



(foreign language) conference call. Mr. Shigemori, please.



Takashi Shigemori - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Director



Thank you very much indeed for joining us for our conference call today. To our investors and to the analysts, I'd like to express my gratitude for your understanding and your support, as always. I am very