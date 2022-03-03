Mar 03, 2022 / NTS GMT

Keiichi Iwata - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Keiichi Iwata, President of Sumitomo Chemical. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's briefing on our corporate business plan. I want to express my deepest appreciation to our investors for your continued support for and understanding of our business.



This is today's agenda. The current corporate business plan got started at the same time as I became President of Sumitomo Chemical 3 years ago. So first, I'd like to take a look back on the progress we've made over the past 3 years, and then I'm going to talk about where we want to be for the next 3 years based on the new corporate business plan, followed by the explanation of the business strategy for each of the 5 sectors.



This new plan is a JPY 3 trillion package of spending and investment, and that's why this is such a chunky presentation deck. I'll just focus on key points and spend as much time as possible on answering whatever questions you may have to make sure you understand our plan. So let's take a look back on what