Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keiichi Iwata

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President & Representative Director

* Shunji Kobayashi



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Go Miyamoto

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Hidemitsu Umebayashi

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mikiya Yamada

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Ryoichi Watanabe

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Shigeki Okazaki

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Head of Basic Material Research Team & Analyst of Chemicals, Textiles, Electronic Materials of Japan



=====================

Shunji Kobayashi -



It is time to start. I am Kobayashi from Corporate Communications Department. I will serve as a facilitator.