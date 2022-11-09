Q3 2022 Sonendo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Sonendo's third quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the call over to Louisa Smith from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments.



Louisa Smith;Gilmartin Group -



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Sonendo areÂ Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO; and Michael Watts, CFO. Earlier today, Sonendo released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results, or