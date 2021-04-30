Full Year 2020 STRABAG SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Birtel - Strabag SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much for the kind introduction. A warm welcome also from my side. Thank you very much for your interest in STRABAG's 2020 figures and the update on the outlook for the current year. I trust that you have our presentation in front of you, and I would like to start with Page #3, giving an overview over the key figures for the past 5 years. We see the developments of 2020 as a confirmation of our strategy.



Diversification and regionality have helped us balance out the very different effects of the coronavirus crisis in our core markets, especially in Europe. The STRABAG SE Group recorded a slightly smaller decline in output overall in the 2020 financial year than had been forecasted initially. At EUR 15.4 billion, the output volume was 7% below the level of 2019.



As you might recall, in spring 2020, we had expected a reduction of about 15% still. Our order backlog as at December 31, 2020 grew to EUR 18.4 billion, which is a plus of 5%. And as I may add, an all-time high again. The figures show that