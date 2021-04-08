Scentre Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 08, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Brian Martin Schwartz - Scentre Group - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Scentre Group Limited. I'm Brian Schwartz, the Chairman of Scentre Group. The Company Secretary has informed me that a quorum is present, and I therefore declare the meeting open. In doing so, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land I am on. Recognizing that many of us are in different lands of different traditional custodians, I would like to pay my respects to each of their Elders past, present and emerging.



Our AGM is, for a second year, being held online because of ongoing COVID-19 considerations. I'm conducting this meeting from the Wesley Centre and would like to welcome my fellow directors who are with me here today: Mike Ihlein, Chair of our Audit and Risk Committee; Steve Leigh; Mike Wilkins; Carolyn Kay; Margie Seale; and Guy Russo. Andrew Harmos, Chair of our Human Resources Committee, is participating by Zoom from Auckland. Carolyn and Margie are each standing for