Stockland Corporation Ltd Strategy Update Transcript

Nov 07, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Tarun D. Gupta - Stockland - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Stockland's Strategy Update. My name is Tarun Gupta, Group CEO and Managing Director. Joining me today is Andrew Whitson, CEO, Communities; Tiernan OâRourke, CFO; and joining us from Brisbane, Louise Mason, CEO of our Commercial Property business.



I would like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we call you from today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and we pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



Stockland's purpose is we believe there is a better way to live. Our purpose has driven us since we were founded in 1952, and it is an integral part of our DNA. Our purpose energizes our people every day to build positive and lasting legacies by creating vibrant communities all over Australia. And as we move into the next decade of growth for the organization, our enduring purpose and our vision to be a leading creator and curator of connected communities will drive us into the future as our people strive to make a valuable