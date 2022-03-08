Mar 08, 2022 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Participant
Hi. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Investor Summit. Presenting with us now is StageZero Life Sciences. And presenting will be James Howard-Tripp, the Chairman and CEO; and Matt Pietras, the CFO and COO. James and Matt, thank you for being here with us today. And please take it away.
James Howard-Tripp - StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you and you're very welcome. And good afternoon, everyone. It's good to speak with you. Rebecca, next slide, please.
As always, we'd ask you to pay attention to the forward-looking statements, to read them carefully, particularly with respect to forward-looking statements.
Next slide, StageZero -- well, StageZero Life Sciences is a little different, a little unique in terms of how we've built the organization or are building the organization. Everything that we're doing is focused on what we perceive the needs of the marketplace to be and particularly in terms of where we see things happening, particularly within COVID and post-COVID.
So we
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd At Virtual Investor Summit Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...