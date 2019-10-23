Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Paula Jane Dwyer - Tabcorp Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Okay. It's 10:00. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Paula Dwyer, and as the Chairman, I welcome you to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Tabcorp Holdings Limited.



On behalf of the company, I acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we gather today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I pay my respects to their elders past, present and future. And I extend that respect to other indigenous people who are present.



I have been informed that a quorum is present, and I am pleased to declare the meeting open. On behalf of the Board, I welcome those shareholders and visitors attending today in Sydney and also those watching on the webcast. May I ask that you please turn your mobile phone off or switch it to silent?



Before we commence the business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce you to our Board of Directors. On my far right is Ziggy Switkowski. Next to him is Steven Gregg. And then Bruce Akhurst. On my left is Vickki McFadden; next to her, Harry Boon; Mr. Justin Milne.