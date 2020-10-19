Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Paula Jane Dwyer - Tabcorp Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, everyone. My name is Paula Dwyer, and I'm the Chairman of Tabcorp Holdings Limited. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome you to Tabcorp's 2020 Annual General Meeting. The Board and I value the opportunity to meet with shareholders at our AGMs. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and with the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and the community being a priority, we are holding this year's AGM virtually.
On behalf of the company, I acknowledge the Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which our Melbourne office is situated, and I pay my respects to their elders past and present. Given the format for today's meeting, I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which each attendee is situated and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.
I have been informed that a quorum of shareholders is present, and so I declare the 2020 AGM open.
I would like to begin by introducing our Board
