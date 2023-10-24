Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Bruce J. Akhurst - Tabcorp Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome. My name is Bruce Akhurst. I'm the Chairman of your company, Tabcorp Holdings Limited. On behalf of my fellow directors, I welcome you to Tabcorp's 2023 Annual General Meeting. We're pleased to be holding this year's AGM here in Melbourne. Victoria is an important part of our business and over 1/4 of our shareholders are based here.



On behalf of the company, I acknowledge the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and I pay my respects to their elders past and present. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which each attendee of today's meeting is situated and pay my respects to their elders past and present.



I've been informed that a quorum of shareholders is present, so I declare the 2023 AGM open. I'd like to begin by introducing our Board of Directors. Joining us today on the stage and my fellow independent nonexecutive directors, Janette Kendall, Justin Milne, Karen stocks, David Gallop, Raelene Murphy, Brett